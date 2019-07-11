Man faces DUI charges following fatal crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars nearly nine months after he allegedly crashed into a Hollywood building while intoxicated, killing one person and injuring two others.

Hollywood Police said 24-year-old Avelino Fonseca was drunk while behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into The Ultimate Pet Grooming and Spa, located in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and South 17th Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

Officials said, after drinking at a bar for several hours, Fonseca drove the car straight into the building instead of following a roundabout circle.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Fonseca was transported from the scene in critical condition, while 24-year-old Jayson Senesca was pronounced dead on the scene.

The third victim also suffered injuries and told authorities he tried telling Fonseca to slow down, but he refused.

Surveillance footage captured three cars traveling at a high rate of speed on Hollywood Boulevard moments before the crash. Rescue crews were seen responding to the scene minutes later.

Investigators said Fonseca was estimated to be driving around 98 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

He is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fonseca is expected to go before a bond court judge on Friday morning.

