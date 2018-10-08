Driver crashes into Hollywood business

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, after a driver slammed into a building in Hollywood early Monday morning.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling west on Hollywood Boulevard, heading inland from the beach. When it came to a roundabout, officials say the car continued straight instead of following the circle to the right.

The driver crashed into a pet grooming business located at 110 N. 17th Ave.

Police have not yet confirmed what happened to the driver or if there were any other injuries. However, officials with the Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

