Man caught on camera being kicked by Miami officer faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man kicked in the head while detained by police faced a judge, Friday.

Thirty-one-year-old David Suazo, who police said ran from them after crashing a vehicle, was caught by Miami Police inside a housing complex near Northwest Eighth Street and Seventh Avenue.

After being handcuffed by officers and laying on his stomach, an officer was seen on video running up to Suazo and kicking him in the head.

The officer has since been relieved of duty, but Suazo will remain in jail. Facing a judge on Thursday, it was revealed that the subject was wanted on numerous charges.

“He has two open probation warrants, no bond,” said a woman during Friday’s court hearing.

The officer caught on camera kicking Suazo has yet to have charges filed against him. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is continuing their investigation.

