Miami officer relieved of duty after video shows handcuffed suspect getting kicked in the head

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer from the City of Miami has been relieved of duty after a video surfaced of him kicking a suspect who was already on the ground.

Video shows the suspect lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back as an officer is handcuffing him.

While the officer is putting on the handcuffs, a second officer could be seen running up to the victim and kicking him in the head before grabbing him and holding him to the ground.

“You ain’t have to do all that,” a woman could be heard saying while recording the video.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina released a statement in response to the video, saying in part, “the City of Miami Police Department received a video on an incident involving one of my officers. The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has been contacted.”

Police also said the officer will not be allowed to perform police duties, pending the outcome of an investigation.

