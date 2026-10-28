MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he threw two pet birds at a woman during a domestic dispute, leaving both animals injured and the woman bruised.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened Oct. 17 at a residence in Sweetwater after the woman returned home from work around 8 p.m.

The woman told investigators that the man, identified as 49-year-old Serguey Hernandez Bauza, was intoxicated when he asked her, “Who do you love more, the bird or me?”

When she ignored his question, police said Hernandez Bauza became agitated and began yelling.

Investigators said he then approached a birdcage, grabbed two birds and threw them at the woman, striking her in the lower abdomen.

According to the report, he picked up the birds and threw them at her a second time, striking her a total of four times in the abdomen and back.

The woman told police she suffered a bruise on her upper right arm and discovered both birds were injured.

One was bleeding from its beak, while the other suffered a broken beak.

Police said Hernandez Bauza then gathered his belongings and fled the residence on foot.

On Oct. 26, Hernandez Bauza contacted detectives and agreed to meet at the Mall of the Americas, where he was taken into custody.

Hernandez Bauza was arrested and charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and domestic violence battery.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $6,000.

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