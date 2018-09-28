Man arrested for allegedly raping woman on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he sexually assaulted a woman in Miami Beach.

Twenty-five-year-old Jose Santosmora is accused of raping a woman at a lifeguard stand on the beach near 30th Street, Sept. 15.

Miami Beach Police said the call came just before 9 p.m. from a woman alleging she was raped just feet from the water.

The horrific allegations terrified beachgoers and tourists.

“It kind of makes me feel unsafe,” said one beachgoer.

Santosmora appeared in court, where he was given a $40,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Oct. 17.

He faces sexual battery charges.

