Officials hunt for man accused of raping woman on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the hunt for a subject accused of committing a sexual battery on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the call came just before 9 p.m., Saturday, from a woman alleging she was raped on the beach near 30th Street.

According to officials, the assault took place at one of the lifeguard stands just feet from the water.

Tourists and beachgoers were shocked to hear of the allegations.

“It makes me feel unsafe,” said one beachgoer.

“Kind of terrifying,” another beachgoer added.

Authorities have not released a description or additional details on the subject.

If you have any information on this rape, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.