Man arrested after fatal shooting in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Allapattah.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 35th Street at approximately 12 a.m., Friday.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, several witnesses saw 39-year-old Jesus Trinidad and the victim in a heated argument.

Trinidad left the scene, only to return and shoot the victim several times.

As he attempted to flee the scene, he shot multiple times towards the witnesses who were chasing after him, according to the arrest report.

One of the witnesses returned fire and struck Trinidad in the arm.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and later released to police.

Trinidad is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He has been given no bond.

