1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 17th Avenue and 35th Street, just before midnight, Friday.

First responders located one of the victims at the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Officers located the second victim a few blocks away.

Police set up a perimeter but did not find any subjects.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

On Saturday, well-wishers created a memorial at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are attempting to determine what led up to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

