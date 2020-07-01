Man appears in court after being accused of threatening Black man at gunpoint outside home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who appears to have been caught on camera threatening a Black man outside of his home made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Joseph Fucheck, 58, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both second-degree felonies.

He allegedly threatened a Black homeowner at gunpoint and yelled racial slurs at him as he went to check his mailbox on June 14.

Cellphone video captured the incident unfold in the area of Northwest North Little River Drive and 12th Court.

Fucheck could be seen on the video threatening the man while holding a firearm.

In court on Wednesday, Fucheck told the judge, “I’m not physically fit to stay in jail.”

The judge ordered for him to remain in jail at least until his bond hearing scheduled for Monday.

