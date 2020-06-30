Police arrest man accused of threatening Black man at gunpoint outside home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a Black homeowner at gunpoint and yelled racial slurs at him as he went to check his mailbox.

The incident happened on June 14 along Northwest North Little River Drive, near 12th Court, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 58-year-old Joseph Fucheck, who was apparently caught on cellphone video threatening the man while holding a firearm. Fucheck also has a long criminal history, according to police.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both second-degree felonies.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the incident was about hate and intimidation.

According to investigators, the victim was in front of his home speaking to his neighbor when he saw a man in a red Jeep pull up and put something in his mailbox.

While he was reading the card, which was an offer to buy homes for cash, the driver came back and confronted the victim at gunpoint before yelling some racist remarks.

“If it was your property, why didn’t you come over there?” the man said while holding a firearm. “If it was your property, why didn’t you come over there?”

When the victim asked why the man was carrying a firearm, the man replied, “You’re damn right I carry a [expletive gun]! Damn right I’m going to carry a gun because I’m a 35-year Navy SEAL, and I was the head of the SWAT Team in Hillsborough County. That’s right! Go look at my Purple Heart and take my tags.”

The victim then asked, “Is this Hillsborough County?”

“Run my tag! Run my tag if you know it all,” the man replied. “I’ll find out if that’s your property right now.”

“Find out! Find out,” the victim replied.

After the confrontation ended, the man could be seen putting his gun away and going back into his Jeep. However, police said he continued going after the victim from the driver’s seat, yelling racial slurs before driving off.

Not long after the 58-year-old’s arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez released a statement regarding the incident.

“It is sad that racism can turn the most mundane act into a confrontation with potentially violent overtones,” Fernandez Rundle said. “All Mr. Wynn wanted to do was go into his mailbox for his mail.”

“There is no place in our diverse county for hate and the violence that too often spawns from it,” Ramirez said.

No one was seriously injured during the confrontation.

