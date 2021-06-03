FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of throwing knives at a property management employee and attempting to stab his neighbor in Fort Lauderdale has appeared before a judge.

Wayne Almeida, 50, appeared in Broward bond court on Thursday. He has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.

When police arrived to Almeida’s home on Northeast Sixth Street and 17th Way, he barricaded himself inside and set a mattress on fire.

Once the SWAT Team was called, he was taken into custody.

