FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man barricaded himself inside of his Fort Lauderdale apartment after, police said, he chased his neighbor with a knife, attempting to stab him.

A partially burned mattress, furniture thrown through windows and knife marks on the inside of the front door are the remnants of Wednesday’s incident.

“He had knives in his hand,” a neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “When I opened the door, he tried to stab me in my chest.”

According to the neighbor, the incident began when the property management company came by the Victoria Park triplex to check on their tenants.

“One of the tenants began to throw some knives at the property management company and the other neighbors here on scene,” Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson said.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside of the small studio.

“He started, like, crashing stuff inside of that apartment, like windows,” a neighbor said.

At one point, a mattress was set on fire, but Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel were at the home as part of the response.

“Anytime there’s a police situation taking place, we have our rescue and our fire engines standing by,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. “During that incident, we were alerted that the residence was on fire.”

The man eventually came out of the studio and was taken into custody. He was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will likely face aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.