SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after four people were shot at a party in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alfonzo Amaker. He appeared before a judge, Monday morning.

He is charged with second-degree attempted murder.

If he is granted bond, he will be placed on house arrest.

Police said he shot a mother, her two children and another man at a home on Pierce Street, Sunday.

The family was celebrating their grandmother’s birthday when an argument escalated.

The victims are all recovering in the hospital and are expected to be OK.

