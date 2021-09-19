SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were taken to the hospital, including two children, after they were shot outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home during a birthday party, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a shooting at the family gathering near Pierce Street and 149th Terrace in the Richmond Heights neighborhood, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Family members said they were about to head home when shots rang out.

“Very unnecessary. When you think you can trust family, you can’t,” said a grandmother.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators said the children who were hurt are 4 and 6 years old.

“My grandson has to have an operation. The bullet didn’t come out,” the grandmother said.

The woman, who doesn’t want to share her name or show her face on camera, said a family member fired those shots during her birthday party.

“Me and the sister started arguing about nothing, and we shouldn’t have been arguing,” she said. “Going to the car to get in the car, when I turned around and looked, I seen him firing the gun.”

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured to area hospitals, everyone in stable condition,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

Detectives said they interviewed several people who witnessed the shooting.

“You add the component of children, innocent children, to this type of tragedy, it takes it to a whole new level,” Rodriguez said.

As of Sunday night, police do not have a suspect.

If you have any information about the incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

