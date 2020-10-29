Man accused of killing police captain in Cooper City crash surrenders to authorities

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of killing a Miami-Dade Police captain in a car crash in Cooper City has surrendered himself to authorities.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 32-year-old Daniel Chamblin was arrested on Thursday for his role in a Sept. 20 crash that killed Tyrone White, who is also the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Investigators said Chamblin was traveling eastbound on Griffin Road and was speeding when he struck White’s car, killing the police captain on the scene.

He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, speeding and reckless driving.

