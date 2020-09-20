MDPD captain, father of Patriots’ James White, killed in Cooper City wreck; 2 hospitalized

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Capt. Tyrone White, the father of New England Patriots running back James White, was killed in a violent crash in Cooper City, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sunday afternoon’s fiery rollover wreck also sent the victim’s wife and another person to the hospital.

Investigators said they received a call about the crash with injuries along the 11800 block of Griffin Road, at around 1 p.m.

BSO deputies arrived at the scene to find one of the vehicles involved overturned and the other on fire.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews provided assistance to the victims and put out the flames.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted his wife, Lisa White, as a trauma alert and transported the third victim to area hospitals in unknown condition.

According to a friend of Lisa White, she is listed in critical condition at Memorial Regional Hospital.

About an hour before the Patriots’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced James White would be absent.

I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. 1/2…. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III took to Twitter to mourn White’s loss. He wrote, “I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Deputies temporarily shut down part of Griffin Road while they investigated. Those lanes have since reopened traffic.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating what led to the crash.

