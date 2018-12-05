Man accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend at MDC Homestead campus arrested

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police have arrested a man accused of creating chaos on the Homestead campus of Miami Dade College.

Frederick Nino was charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the school’s parking lot, Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Miami Dade College Homestead campus was placed on lockdown for several hours as members of the SWAT team swarmed the area in search for the suspect.

#UPDATE 3: An all clear has been issued. Campus and police are organizing the retrieval of personal items. Further info will be provided at 4:30 p.m. — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) December 4, 2018

School officials gave the all clear just after 3 p.m.

