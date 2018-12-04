All clear given at MDC Homestead campus following domestic dispute

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear at Miami Dade College’s Homestead Campus after a domestic incident prompted a lockdown.

According to campus officials, a woman reported a domestic dispute to police. As she spoke to police, the man involved fled the scene, Tuesday morning.

The campus was placed on lockdown for several hours as a precaution as police searched for the man. The all clear was given just after 3 p.m.

#UPDATE 3: An all clear has been issued. Campus and police are organizing the retrieval of personal items. Further info will be provided at 4:30 p.m. — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) December 4, 2018

Students could be seen being escorted off the college campus, some with their hands up.

“I was just hanging out with my friends and then the bell rung, and there was an alarm that said just to stay put, and after the bell rung, we saw two police officers come in, and they told us to leave the building immediately,” said one student outside the building.

“There was panic, there was a couple of kids crying ’cause, you could tell they were very, very scared of what could happen,” said another student.

Police said students were never in danger, but as a precaution, they conducted a search of every classroom as a precaution.

Authorities have not announced that they have detained anyone, however.

