MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out saying police arrested the wrong person after a woman was left injured in downtown Miami.

Cellphone videos captured a group of drag racers doing “donuts” and blocking traffic near Biscayne Boulevard and Ninth Street, near the FTX Arena, Sunday.

Shortly after, City of Miami Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 14th Street, at around 3:30 a.m.

A woman at the scene said the car she was in was hit multiple times with bullets and paintballs, and she was hit as well.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Calix Green accusing him of hitting the victim in the face with the paintball and had paintballs in his car.

However, after bonding out of jail, Green spoke to 7News on Monday and said police arrested the wrong person for the crime.

“I get arrested for being at the right place at the wrong time,” he said.

Green said he didn’t do it.

“I feel like it’s a travesty that the victim made a statement that I did something to him, I allegedly — whatever the things that he alleges, which was totally false,” he said.

Green claims Miami Police didn’t do enough investigating and just pinned the crime on him.

“I feel like City of Miami just wanted to put a face on their case and they put the wrong face because there’s alleged videos that’s out there that show Mr. Green had nothing to do with nothing,” said Green.

While he said he is innocent, Green is still facing charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

