MIAMI (WSVN) - A late night out in downtown Miami spiraled into chaos after bullets and paintballs were fired, leaving a woman injured and leading police to place a man under arrest.

City of Miami Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 14th Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

An area resident recorded cellphone videos of a group of drag racers doing “donuts” and blocking traffic near Biscayne Boulevard and Ninth Street, near the FTX Arena.

Investigators said gunfire erupted shortly after, causing the cars to disperse.

Officers who responded to the scene were flagged down by the victim, who said the car she was in was hit multiple times with bullets and paintballs, and she was hit as well.

Police said she was struck in the face with a paintball.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police temporarily shut down traffic on Biscayne Boulevard between Eighth and Ninth streets while they investigated.

Officers later arrested 34-year-old Calix Green. They said he hit the victim with the paintball and had paintballs in his car.

The suspect has been charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He has since posted bond.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.