DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in a double shooting in Doral appeared in bond court.

Miguel Felix Hernandez faced a judge on Saturday. The 45-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper took the suspect into custody near Jacksonville on Friday after he spotted Hernandez acting erratic and running along the highway because of his stalled car.

The previous night, investigators said, Hernandez got into a heated argument that left one woman dead and a handyman in critical condition.

Police said the shooting took place in the area of Northwest 98th Avenue and 86th Terrace at the Grand Bay Estates neighborhood.

The homeowners inside the home were not hurt.

Hernandez was denied bond.

