DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Jacksonville have arrested a man who, police said, fatally shot a woman on her doorstep before he injured her handyman at her Doral home.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at a home along the 8600 block of Northwest 98th Avenue, in the Grand Bay Estates neighborhood, at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the handyman had come to the home to do some work when the suspect came to the door and got into a heated argument with her.

“When the female approached the doorway, the subject and her got into a verbal dispute, which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the female,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez. “The subject then made his way into the residence and shot the adult male, the handyman, before he fled the scene.”

No one else who was inside the home at the time was hurt.

According to police, the 58-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics transported the male victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

On Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said they made the arrest when a state trooper saw him running along the highway in Jacksonville. When the trooper stopped the suspect and ran his license, the trooper realized he was on the run and took him into custody.

Troop G CIU arrests murder suspect! Great job Trooper! https://t.co/Re2Ne2sld7 pic.twitter.com/mYry3Sw7Ok — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 29, 2021

The suspect has since been identified as 45-year-old Miguel Felix Hernandez.

Thursday night, Cellphone video recorded at the scene captured a heavy police presence.

Speaking through FaceTime, a woman who lives in the neighborhood described what she saw.

“I started seeing one police officer. We saw some police officers walking down the street, like not in their cars,” she said.

The woman said other neighbors communicated with each other on a group chat, telling each other to stay inside their homes.

Just after 11:50 p.m., 7News cameras captured Doral Police cruisers at the entrance of Grand Bay Estates.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation. They have not specified a motive behind the shooting.

“We do not know what the familial ties are among the parties,” said Rodriguez.

Hernandez faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

