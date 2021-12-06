MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County School officials announced a 15-year-old student has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media towards Miami High School.

The announcement was made on Twitter, Monday morning.

The statement released read in part, “He is alleged to have posted a threat involving Miami High that was then altered by other individuals and reposted on social media, affecting several other schools.”

School officials said although the threats do not appear to be credible, there is an additional police presence at several schools on Monday.

The 15-year-old student has since been charged with a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.