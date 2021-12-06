SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A threat against South Dade Senior High School that was reported on social media has turned out to be unfounded, school district officials said, as a new threat has surfaced against Miami Senior High.

A picture of the threat against South Dade Senior High, a picture of the message “South Dade shooting 12/6” written on bathroom wall tiles, was reported Saturday on an Instagram post.

However, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools said on Sunday that police investigated and deemed the threat against the school, located in South Miami-Dade, to be unfounded.

Another message shared on social media, written in Spanish, reads, “I’m going to kill everyone at Miami Senior High School. Don’t come to school on Monday, Dec. 6, if you don’t want to die. Everybody will see the anger that I have inside me.”

The latest developments are part of a string of threats aimed at South Florida schools that have spread through social media in recent days.

Authorities have warned there could be serious consequences for anyone who makes these kinds of threats.

