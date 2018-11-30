Lesbian couple says pipe bomb suspect threw urine at them in road rage

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A lesbian couple said they were victims of a road rage incident in Pembroke Park involving a man in a van who they later learned was pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc.

According to Indiana Parra, what sparked the incident in March, more than eight months before Sayoc’s Oct. 26 arrest, was a public display of affection while they were heading to dinner.

“Me and my partner, we were on a moped at a red light, so she leans toward me she and gives me a kiss,” said Parra, who asked not to show her face on camera.

Parra said a routine drive along Pembroke Road turned into a frightening and hateful experience after she and her girlfriend, Rimbow Gomez, saw a white van covered in extreme political propaganda pull up next to them.

“The light turns green and we take off. He then starts following us,” said Parra.

What happened next, investigators said, seemed unreal.

The police report states the person driving the van started yelling homophobic slurs and then tried swerving into the women’s moped.

Moments later, the couple said, the driver of the Dodge Ram van threw urine at them, soaking their clothes.

“It just reeked, and it reeked like urine, so we knew that’s what it was,” said Gomez.

Months later, they were shocked to discover the man behind the wheel of the van was none other than Sayoc, the suspected bomber accused of sending more than a dozen explosive devices to top Democratic leaders and critics of President Donald Trump across the country.

Parra and Gomez were able to put the pieces together when they saw his van on the news after his arrest.

“I recognized his face, those eyes of hatred,” said Gomez. “I just recognized them and his van.”

Now the couple is at a loss for words that they were targeted by the man who caused horror to ripple throughout the nation.

“He’s literally able of just taking your life without caring,” said Parra. “It was something very, very scary to me, and I’m still scared.”

In the end, Parra and Gomez opted against pressing charges against Sayoc. They said they’re at peace with this decision because Sayoc remains behind bars.

However, the couple indicated that they’re certain that what happened to them was a hate crime.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.