Police arrest Aventura man in connection to various explosive devices sent to politicians

(WSVN) - Police have arrested a Aventura man in connection to the various explosive devices and suspicious packages sent to politicians across the country.

According to the Associated Press, three law enforcement officials identified the person in custody as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc of Aventura.

Sayoc was arrested in Plantation, Friday morning.

A heavy police response was spotted in Plantation, near an Auto Zone on State Road 7. The FBI, New York Police and local law enforcement officials could be seen conducting an investigation around a van covered in stickers.

That van was taken to an FBI facility in Miramar.

The FBI remains at the Auto Zone, conducting their investigation. The store has been closed in the meantime.

Sayoc has been arrested at least twice before in Miami-Dade County over the years. One incident was an arrest on a bomb threat charge in 2002. It is unknown where the threat took place. He was not convicted of that charge.

In 2014, Sayoc was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge for stealing from a Walmart.

An arrest report also shows that Sayoc was arrested in Hollywood in November 2014, where he was spotted stealing copper piping items at a Home Depot.

So far, no federal charges have been found.

This comes after 12 packages and explosive devices were received by prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and critics of President Donald Trump like actor Robert DeNiro and billionaire democratic supporter George Soros.

So far, no one has been injured by the packages.

President Donald Trump says he will “address the investigation into the bomb packages” shortly.

