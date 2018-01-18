Lauderhill man recovers from injuries after attacked by 3 pit bulls

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is on the mend after he was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The victim, Tony Elliot, spent over a week in the hospital for dog bite wounds. He was mauled by three pit bulls and most of his hospital stay was inside the intensive care unit.

Elliot was walking down the sidewalk along Northwest Fourth Court when he said the dogs came out of a resident’s backyard and began to attack on Jan. 6.

“It’s three of them, but the big one was trying to take me off my feet and he succeeded,” Elliot said. “That’s when I had problems. I had to fight for my life.”

The dogs lived in the front yard, and neighbors said they’re usually in cages. “The dogs came out the yard. As I turned into the neighbor’s yard, the dogs just rushed me,” Elliot said.

He was bit in the face, on both hands and legs, as well as his toes. It will be a long road until he fully recovers. “He had one of them at my nose, and I got a lot of chunks bitten out my legs,” Elliot said. “A lot of toes are broken.”

He’s now at his mother’s house to recover.

Elliot cannot walk on his own, and he said he’s still fearful to even leave the house. “Nightmares, man. Don’t think I can be out there at night no more,” Elliot said. “The dogs put the fear in me.”

Neighbors tried to stop the dogs, but they turned on one neighbor in the process.

According to animal control, this is not the first time the dogs showed aggression toward people. “I’m just concerned that while the county allowed the dogs to bite so many people and the dogs were still at the same address,” Elliot said. “That’s what really got me.”

The three dogs have since been put down.

Elliot said he is considering to file a lawsuit.

