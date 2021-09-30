MIAMI (WSVN) - A nurse has been terminated after violating a patient’s privacy.

Jackson Memorial Hospital fired neo-natal intensive care nurse Sierra Samuels, Thursday.

She had been under investigation for weeks.

Hospital officials said she posted pictures on Instagram of a baby with a birth defect.

The infant was born with a condition where the intestines are outside the body.

