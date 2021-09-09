MIAMI (WSVN) - A natal intensive care unit nurse at Jackson Memorial Hopital has been accused of violating a family’s trust after she allegedly posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect on social media.

Two pictures of the newborn patient were posted to the Instagram account connected to NICU nurse Sierra Samuels.

One of the pictures has a caption that reads, “My night was going great then boom!”

The other picture was posted with the caption, “Your intestines ‘posed to be inside not outside baby!”

Samuels has also posted several pictures of herself on the job. Now she is off the job for the time being.

The pictures posted on Samuels’ account are now at the center of an internal review.

A spokesperson for Jackson Health System issued a statement that reads in part, “Protecting the privacy of our patients is always a top priority at Jackson Health System. Any potential privacy breach is taken seriously and thorougly investigated.”

The spokesperson goes on to say, “As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

