‘It’s bad’: Dania Beach condo residents displaced after rooftop pool leaks

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Dania Beach condominium that was evacuated after a rooftop pool leaked and sent water gushing into their units are grappling with the extent of the damage to their homes.

More than 200 residents were forced out of The Place at Dania Beach by the considerable flooding to their properties, Friday night, and now they’re demanding answers.

“It’s bad. My apartment is really, really bad,” said a resident. “It’s a bad situation for me and my family, you know?”

On Saturday, residents learned they would spend yet another night away from home.

“They need to do something, and somebody needs to be down here,” said resident Maurice Andrews.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a pipe burst beneath the pool of the building, which is located along the 100 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard, just east of U.S. 1.

“The water in the lower floors was a steady drip. However, in the upper floors, there was quite a cascade of water coming down through the light fixtures,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Officials said 144 units in total were affected. At least 250 residents have been displaced.

Cellphone video captured water streaming down an elevator shaft. A photo sent in to 7News shows standing water in the hallway seeping into nearby units.

​”The water was clear into the living room and the standing water. My area rug that’s in there is going to be trashed,” said resident Tobyn Read.

As crews begin the cleanup process, residents said they have no choice but to sit and wait.

“What’s it going to take to fix? I don’t know. How long is it going to take? I don’t know,” said Read. “What do we do in the meantime? I can’t afford to live in a hotel that long.”

“It’s going to take weeks, period, and people still need to go in and get stuff that they have,” said Andrews. “You leave with a backpack, and right now you just don’t have everything you need.”

The condominium’s residents are currently staying at area hotels at a reduced rate. They said they do not know when they will be allowed to return to their apartments.

