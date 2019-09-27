BSO: 250 evacuated after rooftop pool leaks into Dania Beach apartments

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have evacuated 250 people from an apartment building in Dania Beach after, officials said, its rooftop pool began to leak into more than 140 units.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 100 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the pool, which holds 10,000 gallons of water, began to leak, causing water to seep into the units of the structure that is at least six stories high.

No injuries have been reported.

Update: 144 apartments affected by 10,000 gallon pool which was leaking. 250 residents have been evacuated. No injuries. Multiple road closures-avoid area. Media staging @ NE Corner of US1 and Dania Beach Blvd. pic.twitter.com/ET77lCU9nq — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 28, 2019

In all, officials said, 144 units have been affected.

Residents told 7News this is not the first time the pool has leaked.

Crews have shut down multiple roadways. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BSFR officials said the displaced are temporarily being house by Broward County Transit, though they are not being taken to another location.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.