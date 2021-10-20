MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed the body found outside a Miramar apartment complex is that of Dwight Grant.

Family reported the 18-year-old missing on Sunday when he did not come home.

Investigators said, Wednesday, the evidence suggests the Miramar High school senior was killed.

They returned to the scene once again, canvasing the Sherman Circle apartment complex where Dwight lived with his mother and stepfather.

His body was found less than 50 feet from his home.

Grant was last seen at his home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He did not show up for school on Monday, and on Tuesday, investigators combed through Sherman Circle Northwest where they found bloodstains.

A friend who’s known Grant for over 10 years said friends and family are anxiously waiting for answers and are devastated by the possibility that the body found might be that of the high school senior.

“He stayed in the house, stayed out of trouble. He wasn’t gang-affiliated or anything like that,” said family friend Sergio Smith. “His mom, she’s a nurse, and I remember seeing this lady through the whole pandemic coming home every day, like, this lady would come home almost sleepwalking from working so hard. She is devastated. That’s her only child.”

