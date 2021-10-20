MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have put a stop to their search for 18-year-old Dwight Grant after they said they “firmly believe” a body found in the area to be him.

On Wednesday morning, crime scene investigators returned to the scene where they combed for clues to understand the connection between the missing teen and the body they found in the area on Tuesday.

Officials said they “can definitively say there’s evidence of foul play and it’s officially a homicide investigation.”

Grant was last seen at his home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He did not show up for school on Monday, and on Tuesday, investigators combed through Sherman Circle Northwest where they found bloodstains.

A friend who’s known Grant for over 10 years said friends and family are anxiously waiting for answers and are devastated by the possibility that the body found might be that of the high school senior.

“He stayed in the house, stayed out of trouble. He wasn’t gang-affiliated or anything like that,” said a family friend Sergio Smith. “His mom, she’s a nurse, and I remember seeing this lady through the whole pandemic coming home every day, like, this lady would come home almost sleepwalking from working so hard. She is devastated. That’s her only child.”

