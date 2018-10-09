Investigators release sketch of man wanted for questioning in UM student’s homicide

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man they said they’re looking for in connection to the death of a University of Miami student whose body was found inside his Coral Gables apartment.

Miami-Dade Police said they are looking for a man who they said is not a suspect. Detective wants to ask him a few questions about the homicide case that happened Sunday afternoon.

Some information came up during the investigation, which led them to the sketch of a man.

Twenty-three-year-old architecture student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj was found dead inside an off-campus apartment near 6500 block of Santona Street. Those who knew him said he’s from Saudi Arabia.

According to police, his roommate found him and then called 911 immediately.

Officials said there was a motorcycle in the parking lot and blood was found outside of Abualfaraj’s apartment.

Help us locate the pictured individual, wanted for questioning, regarding a suspicious incident in the area of 6580 Santona Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact #MDPD Detective B. Jurado at (305) 471-2400 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/VqkzmOPeUG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 9, 2018

Investigators are hoping the public can help.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

