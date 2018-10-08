UM student found dead inside off-campus apartment

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a University of Miami student was found killed inside his apartment in Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade Police and UM officials launched a homicide investigation into the death of 23-year-old architecture student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj after his body was found inside an off-campus apartment in the area of the 6500 block of Santona Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the student’s roommate made the gruesome discovery and alerted law enforcement. The body was said to have been found with multiple signs of trauma.

Blood was observed in front of the student’s apartment, as well as a motorcycle in the parking lot, which was labeled as part of the crime scene.

University officials said grief counselors and chaplains have been made available to the UM community.

Investigators are looking into any possible leads and hope the public can assist in finding out what happened here.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.