FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stuntman who landed himself in the hospital is speaking out after something went wrong during a stunt above a South Florida city.

D​aredevil Travis Pastrana is used to living life on the edge, but after a dangerous drop in downtown Fort Lauderdale Saturday, the longtime motorsports competitor and stuntman is taking things a little slower.

Pastrana posted a video on Instagram letting people know how he’s doing and giving everyone a better sense of what happened.

“Hey, y’all, just checking in,” said Pastrana in an Instagram video.

The 38-year-old was in South Florida shooting for an internet series. The project had a $1 million budget, dozens of people working on it, and included multiple adrenaline pumping shots with high speed precision car stunts and a base jump.

“It was awesome until it wasn’t,” said Pastrana.

According to the film permit issued by the county, the stunt had Pastrana jumping from the top of the Hyatt Centric building, opening up his parachute, coming down slowly and landing safely at Huizenga Plaza. Unfortunately, the landing was much rougher than expected.

“Finally ended up in a situation where it was 180 turn too low or land in the trees. Hindsight, I should have landed in the trees,” said Pastrana.

In good spirits, Pastrana reflects on the jump.

“I always said I wasn’t going to base jump anymore after losing some friends, but unfortunately made a couple wrong decisions, which made a really simple base jump difficult, so I’m really sorry to the base jump community and everyone that helped made that kind of fool proof for me,” said Pastrana.

While things didn’t go as planned, he said he is recovering.

“I can still feel my feet and actually getting up,” said Pastrana. “I’m moving already. Doctors say it’s not gonna be really any worse than it was when I went in, which isn’t saying much. Everything was fused down there anyways,” said Pastrana.

Pastrana never specified exactly what led to the rough landing.

He is expected to be OK.

