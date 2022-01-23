FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heart-pounding moments in downtown Fort Lauderdale sent a stuntman to the hospital after, officials said, his parachute jump as part of a film shoot took a dangerous and unexpected turn.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Hyatt Centric, along East Las Olas Boulevard, just before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video captured the victim after, investigators said, he jumped from the top of the hotel, when something appeared to go wrong.

The plan, according to a film permit issued by Broward County’s film commissioner, was for a stuntman to jump from the Hyatt Centric on Las Olas Boulevard to Huizenga Plaza below.

The landing turned out to be harder than it was supposed to.

Sources said the stuntman is 38-year-old Travis Pastrana, seen here on his YouTube channel.

According to the film permit, the web series included not only the jump from the Hyatt but precision driving in and around downtown and the beach.

The Fort Lauderdale project, however, came to a quick and potentially dangerous end.

“Yeah, we’re going to have a level 1, trauma, adult male to Broward Health,” a first responder said in radio transmissions. “It’s going to be a fall injury.”

Paramedics immediately treated him at the scene and transported him to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

A spokesman for the production said that the stuntman suffered a broken pelvis, but he has had surgery, is feeling a lot better and can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves.

