MIAMI (WSVN) - Passionate protests continue to take place in South Florida in support of democracy for the Cuban people.

For the sixth consecutive day, protestors took to the street on Friday. Human rights activists joined them as they gathered at the Bay of Pigs Museum to speak on what’s taking place on the island.

Advocates said protests were held in Cuba as recently as Thursday.

“We’re all against a regime that is a killing machine, and our people have achieved six days of resistance,” said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance. “Do not abandon them. Again, the primary responsibility lies with Cuban armed forces to join the people and bring down the regime.”

“We definitely need the president to continue to up the ante, and I think yesterday was a very good and very positive statement that he made condemning communism, condemning socialism and talking about concrete steps that can be taken to help the Cuban people,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We need to support his efforts to continue, to potentially come down to Miami and talk about what other concrete steps are going to be taken to help the Cuban people. The Cuban people are desperate. They’re desperate for help.”

Suarez also said he feels guilty being able to live freely while people in Cuba are being oppressed.

