MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Protests demanding democracy for the people of Cuba continue in South Florida on Thursday.

Demonstrators could be seen holding signs demanding the liberty of Cuba on a sideway in Miami Lakes.

“This is beyond political. This is people dying. This is children, elderly suffering and then people questioning whether they’re going to live to see a free tomorrow,” said organizer Vanessa Wong. “We’re here fighting for that.”

Wong, like so many other Cuban Americans in South Florida, is pushing to be heard in hopes it leads to U.S. and global intervention.

On Wednesday night, Cuban-born Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo marched alongside ralliers.

“You don’t see this city burning. You don’t see things getting destroyed. You see people exercising their First Amendment rights,” Acevedo said.

Earlier in the day, Acevedo was also seen hugging a demonstrator as emotions ran high.

Support was also seen near Bayside Marina as a flotilla of vessels gathered to demonstrate their support of the protests happening in Cuba.

The U.S. Coast Guard has warned people against making the trip because of how dangerous it is.

Despite the possible dangers, the boaters are hoping the Coast Guard gives them the OK to go to Cuba.

“As close as possible to the shore of Cuba and get flares out so that we can let the Cuban people know we’re there,” organizer Jorge Lopez said.

In Hialeah, passionate protesters blocked traffic as they stood in the middle of West 49th Street.

They are demanding an end to the suffering, they said, their loved ones are facing.

“My family is one of them suffering,” said demonstrator Leilicary Lemus. “I haven’t heard from my grandpa in the longest time. I haven’t been able to talk to them. There’s so many people missing. There’s so many people dead, and nobody is doing anything about it. “

Other demonstrations were held on Wednesday, including one near the Homestead Air Reserve Base and another in Little Havana.

