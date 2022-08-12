HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager accused of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a woman in Hollywood is being charged as an adult.

Terry Berger-Smith, now 15, was arrested on June 13 after he stalked a woman and approached her on the 300 block of South Park Road.

She was told that he wanted to add her to “his collection” before he kidnapped her, raped her and live-streamed the incident to his friends.

The 15-year-old also told the woman he had a sexually transmitted disease.

After the state attorney’s office considered the facts and evidence against Berger-Smith, a panel of senior prosecutors decided the responsible course of action was to file criminal charges in the adult system.

Berger-Smith was held in a juvenile detention center until the state moved him into the Broward County jail system.

This decision came after the state attorney’s office considered Berger-Smith’s prior violent criminal history and the fact that he was recently released from a juvenile facility in New York.

“At the age of 12, out of the state of New York, he committed and attempted rape at gunpoint,” said Eric Linder, a prosecutor. “In the process of attempting to rape the victim, he ripped out the victim’s tooth and kept it as a trophy around his neck.”

In a news release, Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said, “I have to prioritize the safety of the community and make these kinds of decisions after reviewing all of the evidence and circumstances. This person already went through the juvenile system in New York for a very disturbing violent incident and was committed to a juvenile facility there for 18 months. Upon release, he relocated to Broward County.”

The maximum possible penalty for the offenses is life in state prison. A judge on Friday ordered that he should be detained with no bond in a juvenile unit at the jail.

