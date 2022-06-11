HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent attack occurred on a woman, and Hollywood Police want to spread awareness in hopes of catching the man responsible.

Around 4 a.m., Friday, a woman was sexually assaulted near the 300 Block of South Park Road.

The victim said she was walking to work when she was attacked and sexually assaulted by the subject.

According the Hollywood PD Public Information Officer, she had dialed 911, and that was when police got involved.

She is expected to be OK.

“It was pretty close, it was about a block away from the Police Station, at around 4 o’clock this morning,” said Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata. “We want people to know that, you know, you gotta be aware of your surroundings. We’re asking you to please be vigilant and don’t walk alone if you don’t have to.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s with a medium build and standing around 6 feet tall.

According to the PIO, he was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and a blue mask.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

