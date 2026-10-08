HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man was arrested after his girlfriend discovered a video allegedly showing him secretly recording her 13-year-old daughter inside their home’s bathroom, police said.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Yelier Alderete, had been living with his girlfriend and her daughter since March, according to a Hialeah Police arrest report.

Investigators said the girl’s mother became suspicious of Alderete because he preferred sleeping on the living room couch instead of sharing a bedroom with her.

On Sept. 23, the woman reportedly found Alderete asleep on the couch with his cellphone resting on his chest.

According to the arrest report, she took his phone into the bedroom and transferred approximately 400 photos and videos to her own device before returning the phone to him.

While reviewing the files, she discovered a video of her teenage daughter inside the home’s bathroom.

Police said the recording showed Alderete placing his cellphone inside the bathroom before leaving.

Moments later, the girl entered and used the bathroom, unaware she was being recorded.

The approximately four-minute video also showed Alderete returning to retrieve his cellphone, investigators said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the mother went to the Hialeah Police Department to report the incident and provided investigators with a copy of the recording.

Due to the victim’s age, detectives with the department’s Special Victims Unit were called in to investigate.

The following day, detectives located Alderete at 3898 NW Seventh St. in Miami, where he was taken into custody.

According to police, Alderete was transported to the Hialeah Police Department for questioning but invoked his right to remain silent.

Based on the mother’s statement and the video evidence, investigators arrested Alderete on a video voyeurism charge involving a minor.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.

A judge found probable cause and issued $15,000 bond.

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