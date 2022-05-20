MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds wreaked havoc in parts of South Florida, leading to flooded roadways and at least one downed tree.

Dark clouds hovered above downtown Miami as afternoon showers dampened rush hour commutes across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Friday evening, the heaviest rainfall was taking place in Broward County, as most of the thunderstorms south of the county line stayed off shore.

The inclement weather began with thunderstorm activity in parts of Broward in the early morning hours.

Cellphone video captured drivers making their way through a flooded road in downtown Miami on Friday morning.

“Oh, my gosh,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

7News cameras captured flooding along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 13th Street, near Interstate 395.

Nearby construction complicated the already soggy traffic conditions.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said the storms caused part of the roof of a laundromat along the 4700 block of West Flagler Street and Seventh Avenue to collapse just before 4 a.m.

“As soon as I opened the door, the whole water started coming out,” said the business owner. “I don’t know how long it will be before we open again, but it’s closed.”

The other businesses in the strip mall where the laundromat is located also remained closed on Friday.

“Because we don’t know the integrity of the rest of the roof, we’ve cordoned off this entire section of the strip mall to not allow anybody in until structural inspectors can come out and deem the building,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Down in Palmetto Bay, a tree came crashing down, crushing Michael Zebold’s pickup truck, trailer and other tree trimming equipment.

“I’m just in shock. Unfortunately, this morning is when I’ve seen everything, the damage that occurred,” said Zebold.

In Biscayne Bay, abandoned boats were shoved onto rocks just off the 79th Street Causeway.

The rainfall abated in the late morning but intermittent showers resumed in the afternoon. Storms impacted Broward and Northeastern Miami-Dade, prompting a slew of weather advisories.

A street flood advisory is in place extending from Southeastern Palm Beach County through Southeastern Miami-Dade. Another street flood advisory was issued for Western Broward and has been extended until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement that applied to an area in Western Broward with the potential for funnel clouds and hail. It expired at 4:30 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, strong thunderstorms developed from the coast at around 3:30 p.m. and headed as far west as Doral and Hialeah. A waterspout was spotted off shore but quickly dissipated.

Thunderstorms lingered west of Interstate 95 in Pembroke Pines, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Sunrise and in other parts of western and northern Broward.

7News cameras captured a flooded parking lot at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. Just after 6 p.m., a tow truck pulled a white SUV from a flooded section of the parking lot as rain continued to fall.

The SUV was not the only vehicle that stalled out. A black Honda Accord broke down after it apparently went over a parking block.

Cellphone video taken from the second floor of a parking garage captured heavy flooding on the roadway that circles the shopping center.

Floodwaters in the parking lot where the SUV stalled out have since begin to recede.

The heaviest rainfall was reported in North Lauderdale with just over four inches and Margate with just under four inches.

Drivers were cautioned to watch out for standing water during the evening commute.

