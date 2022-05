MIAMI (WSVN) - The roof at a strip mall partially collapsed due to the weather.

The collapse happened at along West Flagler Street and Southwest 47th Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

The damage mostly affected a coin laundry business.

No injuries were reported.



