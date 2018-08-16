Health department issues swim advisory for Hallandale Beach due to bacteria

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials from the Florida Department of Health have issued a swim advisory for Hallandale Beach due to higher than normal amounts of bacteria in the water.

Samples of beach water collected in the area near Hallandale Beach Boulevard did not meet the recommended state requirements. All other beaches in Broward County had normal test results.

“Certain bacteria could create unhealthy beach water conditions and may cause swimming-related gastroenteritis,” the Department of Health noted.

It is recommended that residents avoid swimming at those beaches until bacteria levels go down. The results of a second water test will be available Friday.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

BEACH ADVISORY: A recent marine water sampling by FL Dept of Health – Broward resulted in a rating of poor. Signs are posted for those entering water but does NOT close the beach. Another sample was taken today with results posted on Friday. #HBHERE4U @MYHBeach @HallandaleBchPD — HALLANDALE BEACH FR (@HBFIREPIO) August 16, 2018

