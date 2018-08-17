Swim advisory lifted at Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has lifted a swim advisory for Hallandale Beach.

The advisory had been put in place Thursday after samples of beach water collected in the area near Hallandale Beach Boulevard did not meet the recommended state requirements for acceptable amounts of bacteria. All other beaches in Broward County had normal test results.

Officials took additional samples to test following the swim advisory announcement; those samples returned satisfactory results.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.