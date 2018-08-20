HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Mayor Keith London said he will apologize to a female commissioner for vulgar remarks he said to her and wants to move on from the controversy.

London made the announcement at Monday’s city commission meeting.

“I hope and I believe that moving forward, this city and this [community redevelopment agency] will not have these issues moving forward,” he said.

The mayor faced major public backlash after he said Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub and her family engaged in anal bleaching during a budget meeting held on Wednesday.

“Was it getting my sphincter bleached? Is that what I earn my income for? No, that would be you, and your family business,” he said to the commissioner at the meeting.

Lima-Taub’s mother owns a spa business where they perform those types of cosmetic procedures.

London said he will apologize to the commissioner next Monday, if the commissioner is in attendance.

Lima-Taub was not present at Monday night’s meeting. She had a statement read into record addressing the situation. It reads in part, “The national media attention brought to this issue has exposed Hallandale’s culture of abuse where insults and nastiness were accepted behavior. Enough was enough. I wasn’t going to take it or allow our employees and residents to be subjected to it as well.”

