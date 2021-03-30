Good Samaritans pay to repair vehicle damaged by spring breakers in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida business owners will pay to repair a vehicle damaged by spring breakers who were pushed away from Miami Beach’s entertainment district due to a City-mandated curfew.

Rashid Didar’s silver Toyota was left needing repairs after it was scratched and badly dented. With Miami Beach Police’s assistance, Menin Hospitality owner Jared Galbut and Manny Diaz of Tremont Towing took Didar’s Toyota to get repaired and a new coat of paint.

“When things like this happen in Miami Beach, we come together as a community to support each other,” Galbut said. “That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what we represent.”

“They mentioned that they wanted help, because that’s what we do in this community,” Miami Beach Police officer Deborah Martineau said. “When we receive an unfortunate incident, we come together because we’re family, and this is what these gentleman did. They stepped up.”

Spring breakers on March 21 flooded residential neighborhoods after the city enforced an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district. Several people were captured on video jumping on cars and scaling buildings during the chaos.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.