(WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett will now be laid to rest after losing his life to COVID-19.

The deputy is the first South Florida law enforcement officer to have died from the virus. His funeral will be held Wednesday.

Due to social distancing orders, the funeral will be a small, with only his family in attendance.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.